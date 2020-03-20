Verve Invents Timed Soap to Educate People about Covid-19 Cleanliness

Handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of Covid -19, but only 5% of people are washing them for the 20 seconds needed to get them safely cleaSo, Dublin creative agency Verve have invented the first soap that lasts for exactly 20 seconds.

“Everyone is reading the same news headlines but we’re not all frontline medics, so we have to get creative with what we can do to help. The limited edition 20 Second Soaps will be given away for free as a way to educate people about the twenty second guideline,” says Verve

“The tiny soaps are proof that little things can make a big difference and that creativity can do its bit, even when times are dark,” it adds.

Find out more or to order your 20 Second Soap online visit https://verve.ie/20-second-soap/