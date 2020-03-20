Home Campaigns Oliver Ireland Rolls Out US Campaign for Malta Tourism Authority

Oliver Ireland Rolls Out US Campaign for Malta Tourism Authority

 

Oliver Ireland has just completed another outdoor campaign for the Malta Tourism Authority in the USA market.

The Dublin-based agency picked up the account two years. A total of 44 agencies pitched for the account. Since then the agency has rolled out a number of major international campaigns across Europe and the USA.

This is the agency’s second major US campaign and is running on digital OOH panels on Times Square.

Credits: 

Campaign: MTA US Times Square Jumbotron
Agency: OLIVER Ireland
Creative Director: Anthony Slevin
Videography: Derek Keogh
Account Director: Ann Sheridan
Duration: March 2020 – February 2021
Location: 1500 Broadway – Bow Tie Spectacular, Times Square, New York, USA

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR