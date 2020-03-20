Oliver Ireland Rolls Out US Campaign for Malta Tourism Authority

Oliver Ireland has just completed another outdoor campaign for the Malta Tourism Authority in the USA market.
The Dublin-based agency picked up the account two years. A total of 44 agencies pitched for the account. Since then the agency has rolled out a number of major international campaigns across Europe and the USA.
This is the agency’s second major US campaign and is running on digital OOH panels on Times Square.
Credits:
Campaign: MTA US Times Square Jumbotron
Agency: OLIVER Ireland
Creative Director: Anthony Slevin
Videography: Derek Keogh
Account Director: Ann Sheridan
Duration: March 2020 – February 2021
Location: 1500 Broadway – Bow Tie Spectacular, Times Square, New York, USA