Oliver Ireland Rolls Out US Campaign for Malta Tourism Authority

Oliver Ireland has just completed another outdoor campaign for the Malta Tourism Authority in the USA market.

The Dublin-based agency picked up the account two years. A total of 44 agencies pitched for the account. Since then the agency has rolled out a number of major international campaigns across Europe and the USA.

This is the agency’s second major US campaign and is running on digital OOH panels on Times Square.

Credits:

Campaign: MTA US Times Square Jumbotron

Agency: OLIVER Ireland

Creative Director: Anthony Slevin

Videography: Derek Keogh

Account Director: Ann Sheridan

Duration: March 2020 – February 2021

Location: 1500 Broadway – Bow Tie Spectacular, Times Square, New York, USA