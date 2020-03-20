Pluto Leads Industry First Tik Tok Campaign For DRCC

The Dublin based marketing agency Pluto is once again supporting the DRCC by partnering with it in what is an industry first campaign called #100Consent on Tiktok as well as a number of other social media apps.

“Focusing on clarity and communication, understanding that being even 1% unsure when it comes to sexual consent, could have devastating consequences . As part of the #100Consent campaign DRCC engaged TikTokkers through a voluntary day of workshops and brainstorming sessions on Friday, March 6th challenging these young, creative content producers to convey the #100Consent messaging to their followers in a style and medium that resonates,” says Pluto.

With a combined following of 2.8m TikTok users largely in the 16-24 year old bracket, the metrics to date show from the resulting 26 videos created by these 20 TikTokkers have been pervasive and continue to grow. The hashtag has currently amassed some 1.3m impressions from the 90,000 Irish daily users and those further afield.

The Irish press was also quick to show their support with more than 100 pieces of media coverage across national and regional online, print and broadcast titles in under two weeks with a reach in excess of 32m from interviews with some of Ireland’s most influential TikTokkers such as Nia Gallagher aka @nia_gall, Lauren Whelan aka @laurenwhelxn and Jacob Donegan aka @itz_jacob_33 as well as Fionnuala Jones and Thomas Arnold.

Alongside the earned and organic media, Pluto ran a strategic digital ad campaign across Facebook and Instagram, targeting the 16-24 age demographic. The campaign ran with thought provoking assets asking aimed to further resonate with this youth audience. As a part of the campaign, Pluto also produced a suite of highlight reels from the launch day itself that ran across several ad placements – including Instagram Stories, Feed and IGTV.

According to Pluto Art Director, Cormac McCann: “It’s always an honour to work with the DRCC so we here at Pluto were more than happy to take on what was a difficult challenge. We have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the empathy, altruism and positivity that exuded from the Tiktokkers we invited to take part in this essential campaign and we’re beyond delighted with the progress of the campaign to date. We began with a deep understanding that engaging content is best delivered from a trusted source. For this demographic, the source has to be their peers and in a platform they consume. With that understanding, we were always confident of success”

With a strong presence in the events business , Pluto has expanded its operations in recent years to include a full team covering digital marketing, content creation, identity and graphic design, shopper marketing and point of sale design.

Pluto’s clients over the last 13 years include Microsoft, Lidl, Facebook, Audi, Irish Distillers, Volkswagen Group, Pladis, Dropbox and Dell. The agency currently employs 25 staff.