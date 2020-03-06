Windmill Lane’s John Kennedy to Speak at AAI’s Nuts and Bolts of Advertising Seminar

“Kill Your Darlings – And Other Lessons From 40 Years Of Storytelling” is the theme of the next AAI Nuts and Bolts of Advertising breakfast seminar will take place on Tuesday, March 31st in the offices of Dentsu Aegis Network on Haddington Road.

Attendees will hear from Windmill Lane’s creative director John Kennedy who will talk about the key lessons Windmill Lane has learned in 40 years of navigating creative chaos. Kennedy will also share compelling insights into what makes great creative, how you can’t do good work without authenticity and emotion, and how, while the medium may have changed, crafted storytelling will always be at the heart of what we do.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Windmill Lane has been a creative powerhouse in the media landscape over the last four decades from its origins in the urban wasteland of Dublin’s docklands during the savage recession of the 1980s to a glittering rise, Windmill Lane grew to work with a list of who’s who in music, television and film, expanding into London and LA, setting up a TV station, and producing some of the most iconic advertising campaigns created in Ireland and internationally.

The event is free to attend for members of the AAI and €40 for non members. To book a place click HERE.