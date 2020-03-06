EchoLive.ie Celebrates First Birthday with 5m Page Views

Less than a year after it was launched, Echolive.ie, the website which is published by the Examiner Group, part of the Irish Times, clocked up more than 5m page views in January 2020 with the site regularly registering over 1.2m page views per week.

According to Maurice Gubbins, editor: “Since we launched EchoLive.ie on March 4, 2019, it has become Cork’s leading source of online local news and sport. This has a lot to do with our dedicated team of trusted, highly skilled professional journalists, and our deep connections to every community in Cork, going back to 1892. We are very proud of the work being done by our reporters and photographers in producing a top-class service of Cork news and Cork sport for Cork people. This excellent content is published on EchoLive.ie throughout the day, every day, and in The Echo in print six days a week. We focus on the news and issues relevant to Cork people of all ages.

We strive at all times to stay closely connected to the people of Cork and to stand up for them and demand fair treatment for them. Every organisation, every club and every street, community and neighbourhood in Cork is connected to The Echo and to EchoLive.ie. Through sponsorships and events such as The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon, we support local charities and we are dedicated to covering local courts and councils so that government and justice are seen to be administered fairly and transparently.”