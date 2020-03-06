Virgin Media Campaign to Promote Smart Home Offering

Virgin Media has launched a new national brand campaign that highlights its smart technology offering. Created by BBH in London, the campaign celebrates the uniqueness of Virgin Media’s network delivering a reliable and seamless entertainment experience, direct to the home.

According to the company, the ad is designed to ‘Inspire’ and take the first step towards a seamlessly connected smart home. The new campaign will TV, OOH, VOD and bespoke social creative with additional brand activation activity to follow.

According to Paul Higgins, director of consumer at Virgin Media: “With this campaign, we want to emphasize the thrill of living in a Virgin Media connected Smart Home. We more than anyone have permission to play in this space as Ireland’s fastest broadband network. We aim to excite consumers about the benefits and the thrill of experiencing smarter technology in their homes and transforming their world, and Virgin media is helping them do it.

“We really want this campaign to help consumers take the first step towards a seamlessly connected smart home powered by Ireland’s fastest in-home Wi-Fi with Virgin Media. The theme for the campaign was built on the insight that we all love the thrill of trying new technology and, with Virgin Media, we make it as easy as possible with our Smart Home installation technicians who won’t leave until you’ve learned how to get the most out of your new Smart Home pack and it’s all seamlessly connected.”