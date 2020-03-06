Energia Showcases Leinster Rugby Partnership with New Video Series

Energia, a major sponsor of Irish rugby, has released the first of three short videos from its #ThePowerBehindLeinster series. The first instalment, The Player’, showcases Leinster players such as Lindsay Peat and Sene Naoupu, who both faced challenges on their journey to the top. In the first episode, Lindsay and Sene reflect on their journey to success, the positive impact rugby has had on their lives and the people who have helped them along the way.

Almost like ‘outsiders’, Peat and Naopu have both come a long way to get to where they are today. Off the back of a heart-breaking All Ireland Final with Dublin, Peat believed she was at the end of her sporting career. Having relocated from North to South Dublin, she didn’t want to join a new GAA or basketball club, so she said she’d give rugby a go.

“It wasn’t only a new sport; it was a whole new world,” she says, admitting that she felt embarrassed coming into training as she didn’t feel “ worthy of being there”.

Naopu, Kiwi by birth moved to Ireland in 2009 with her husband a professional rugby player. They both quickly fell in love with Ireland and having battled with depression, she made a new path for herself and got back into rugby. “I felt fitter than I ever had been in my life and more to give to rugby and so much more to learn,” she says. .

‘The Players’ is the first in a 3-part series by Energia which will be live across Energia’s social channels. Energia partnered with Leinster Rugby in 2018 as proud official energy partner. Showcasing the team, coaches and mentors the #ThePowerBehindLeinster series by Energia gives an insight into the work being undertaken by Leinster Women’s Rugby squad and what playing for Leinster means to them.