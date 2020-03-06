With the evenings getting brighter and a hint of Spring in the air, TBWA\Dublin has launched ‘The Bee Team’ TVC for SuperValu Tidy Towns.
Over 30% of the food we eat is pollinated by bees, yet over 30% of Irish Bees are threatened by extinction. So to help raise awareness of their importance, SuperValu is inviting primary schools across Ireland to get involved in their ‘Save the Bees’ initiative.
TBWA\Dublin ECD Des Creedon adds: “We knew we had to explain how the programme works as simply as possible. But to excite children and adults alike, we felt the campaign also needed to be hugely entertaining. So taking inspiration from television’s greatest team (and theme tune!), we designed this 30 second spot to show kids taking positive action to come to the bee’s rescue.”
“SuperValu’s partnership with Bio-Diversity and the All-Ireland Pollinator plan shows a commitment to real, affirmative change. And with kids becoming activists to save the environment, this is a cause they’ll want to support”, said Yvonne Caplice, Business Director at TBWA\Dublin.
Des O’Mahony, Strategy Marketing Manager for SuperValu commented: “As our sponsorship of Tidy Towns has grown over the years, the emphasis has shifted more and more towards sustainability. It’s very much about protecting local communities for the next generation. So helping children get more involved was why we developed the “Save the Bees” programme, and why we wanted them to be the stars of the campaign.”
