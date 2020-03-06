Media Awards 2020: Judging Panel Chairman Praises High Standard of Entries

Following two days of intensive face-to-face presentations from agencies, media owners and sales houses, the judges of the Media Awards 2020 have made their final deliberations and the winners will be unveiled at the gala awards dinner which will take place next Thursday night, March 12th in Dublin’s RDS.

“The pitches are done, the presentations packed away and the points are in. Over two days the judges have heard case studies about brand reinvention, re-invigoration and revolution; stories about agency and media owner performance and growth, and examples of great collaboration and creativity,” says Peter McPartlin, chairman of the judging panel.

“There will be 13 gold award winners out of 65 superb entries and undoubtedly lots of debate will ensue about the final selections. But having seen and heard the range of work across all the categories I can honestly say that the depth of talent and thinking across the Irish media and agency community is in rude health. I want to congratulate the entrants for their blood, sweat and tears over the last couple of weeks and for sharing their brilliance with us,” he adds.

Over 600 people will be in attendance on the night and a limited number of tickets are still available, according to the organisers. To book tickets click HERE

The organisers have also announced that broadcaster, journalist and author Richard Curran will be the MC on the night.

Once again, TABS will be the charity partner of the Media Awards 2020 ad the organisers have guests to support it by making a donation to the charity which provides former and current advertising industry people with a range of supports and other services. For more information go to www.tabscharity.ie