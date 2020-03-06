Jameson Rolls Out 1.5m Digitally Connected Bottles in Ireland

Jameson Irish Whiskey has rolled out Jameson Connects, a new immersive digital platform, that allows fans to get more from their bottle and get closer to the brand. Using innovative Near Field Communication (NFC) technology in the bottle cap, the Jameson Connects platform gives Jameson drinkers access to unique events, experiences and exclusive content and more.

The platform will see a range of experiences completely unique to the Jameson Connects programme and tailored to the community, all changing on a monthly basis. This will include gigs, competitions for money-can’t-buy trips, complimentary distillery tours, drinks from across the Jameson family, one-of-a-kind experiences, and platform-exclusive content that goes above and beyond.

According to Fiona Curtin, global communications and planning director for Jameson: “Jameson has been connecting people for years and Jameson Connects is the next step in the evolution of our community. We want to bring Jameson drinkers together, while supporting some of the phenomenal talents and creatives emerging in Ireland today and we believe this is the perfect platform to do this. This process is really simple; join by tapping your NFC enabled smartphone on the Jameson bottle cap, then register and enjoy what comes your way. We look forward to the welcoming everyone to our Jameson Connects community.”