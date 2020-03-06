Core Sponsorship Expands with New Hires

Core Sponsorship is expanding its sponsorship practice with the appointment of a number of new key staff.

Karen Doyle is joining the practice as media sponsorship director, bringing over 10 years ten years of industry experience, across multiple disciplines, to the job. In her new role, she will be responsible for negotiating and implementing media sponsorship strategies across a number of key clients. She joins Core Sponsorship from IRS+.

Elsewhere, Sean Rea has been appointed head of media sponsorship after six years with Core. He has worked with clients like Ulster Bank, The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Betway. In his new role, he will be responsible for the planning and implementation of Core’s media sponsorship campaigns and overseeing client management.

In addition, Sarah Geoghegan has been appointed as senior media sponsorship manager after five years at Virgin Media Television. In her previous role as partnerships manager, she managed a wide variety of clients across multiple campaigns including P&G’s sponsorship of Ireland AM and Xposé, Homebase’s first ever television sponsorship in Ireland, as well as Gillette and ‘Strong Roots’ broadcast sponsorship of Virgin Media’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations which recently won an award at the European Sponsorship Awards 2020.

According to Jill Downey, managing director of Core Sponsorship: “We are delighted to welcome Karen, Sean and Sarah to the team. These appointments further enhance the capability and experience of the Core Sponsorship Practice as well as accelerating our growth efforts in 2020 and beyond.”