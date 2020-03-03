HSE & JWT Folk Launch Second Phase of Quit Campaign

The HSE has revealed that their recent QUIT campaign, created by JWT Folk, has delivered record results since its inception in January, with a 25% increase in sign ups to the QUIT plan as a direct result of the impactful creative advertising campaign.

The campaign kicked off with an emotive TV advert featuring real smokers talking about smoking as impactful voiceover commentary. Throughout the campaign, excuses to continue smoking were contrasted with the dangers of smoking and the effect it has on people who smoke, their families and loved ones. The campaign also highlighted people’s many motivations to quit and shows the best steps a smoker, and their community, can take to support them in making a successful quit attempt. As part of the HSE’s Tobacco Free Ireland programme; this campaign aims to reduce the number of smokers in Ireland to less than 5% of the population by 2025.

Abi Moran, CEO JWT Folk said: “What is most encouraging about this campaign is the action it has driven since its launch in January. We needed to see people’s interest in quitting for good rising and thankfully, it is delivering on that. For us, it was important throughout the development of this campaign that we broke down the process of quitting and increased awareness around the message that to quit smoking for 28 days means you are five times more likely to quit for good. A priority now is to maintain that momentum as we move into the next phase of the campaign”.

Building on the success of this campaign and to highlight National No Smoking Day (Wednesday, 26th February 2020), the HSE has launched the second phase of the campaign created by JWT Folk calling on people who smoke to take on the 28-day #TheLastStop no smoking challenge in March. Research, utilised by JWT Folk and the HSE, shows that if you can quit smoking for 28 days, you are five times more likely to quit for good.

