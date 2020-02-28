FBD Kicks Off Team Ireland Sponsorship with New Campaign

The Irish insurance firm FBD has launched a new campaign to promote Irish athletes taking part in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo as part of its sponsorship of Team Ireland.

Created by The Public House, the new campaign features a number of Ireland’s current and aspiring Olympians, including FBD Brand Ambassadors and Olympic medal-winning rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan, Kellie Harrington, the boxer; hockey player Chloe Watkins and badminton player Nhat Nyugen as well as a number of other athletes who will be heading to Tokyo.

FBD Insurance came on board as a principal partner to Team Ireland in September 2018. As part of its sponsorship, FBD is supporting 10 of Team Ireland’s Olympic hopefuls to enable them to focus on personal bests and breakthrough performances at the games.

The campaign includes a TV ad, supported by digital, social, and in-branch activation as well as OOH. Filmed and produced in Ireland, and directed by Richard Chaney of Piranha Bar in association with creative agency The Public House, the ad features an accompanying track, “Always”, by award-winning singer songwriter Gavin James.

According to Aileen Donoghue, head of brand, FBD: “Our new campaign is released today in support of our sponsorship of Team Ireland and its athletes at what is a critical yet exciting time in each of their sporting careers. FBD is Ireland’s only homegrown insurance company and protection and support is what we do. It is a privilege for us in this Olympic year to be supporting Team Ireland as they look to qualify and perform at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

“We are proud to be unveiling FBD’s sponsorship campaign today. We were excited about FBD’s mission to hero our amazing Team Ireland athletes and wanted to help bring this to life through beautiful visuals, showing what real support looks like. We set out to showcase heroic Irish athletes as the giants that they are within their respective disciplines and communities at large. Most importantly we want the public to feel pride as a nation for the people representing us within Team Ireland,” adds Colin Hart, creative director, Public House.