Shortlist for the TAMI Awards Published

TAM Ireland has announced details of the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards-Ireland’s TV Planning Awards.
The competition, that rewards and celebrates brilliant uses of TV, will be judged in mid-March by a panel of industry experts. Winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on 26th March, where the winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.
The Award winners will showcase their winning entries at our Winners Showcase in September where they will present their successful campaigns and give an insight into how and why they won at this year’s awards.
The Shortlist is as follows:
BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP
Core Sponsorship, Londis, Zenith and RTÉ
Core Sponsorship, Strong Roots and Virgin Media Solutions
PHD and Skoda
BEST NEWCOMER
Core Sponsorship, Strong Roots and Virgin Media Solutions
UM, Fitbit and RTÉ
BEST ONGOING USE OF TV
McCann Manchester and Aldi
Mediacom and Pedigree
BEST USE OF INNOVATION
Core and Three
OMD, PepsiCo and Virgin Media Solutions
OMD and Brady Family Ham
PHD and Seat
BEST SHORT-TERM ACTIVATION
LikeCharity and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind
OMD, Sony Pictures and Virgin Media Solutions
Tayto Muchos