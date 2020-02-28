Shortlist for the TAMI Awards Published

TAM Ireland has announced details of the shortlist for this year’s TAMI Awards-Ireland’s TV Planning Awards.

The competition, that rewards and celebrates brilliant uses of TV, will be judged in mid-March by a panel of industry experts. Winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on 26th March, where the winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

The Award winners will showcase their winning entries at our Winners Showcase in September where they will present their successful campaigns and give an insight into how and why they won at this year’s awards.

The Shortlist is as follows:

BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP

Core Sponsorship, Londis, Zenith and RTÉ

Core Sponsorship, Strong Roots and Virgin Media Solutions

PHD and Skoda

BEST NEWCOMER

Core Sponsorship, Strong Roots and Virgin Media Solutions

UM, Fitbit and RTÉ

BEST ONGOING USE OF TV

McCann Manchester and Aldi

Mediacom and Pedigree

BEST USE OF INNOVATION

Core and Three

OMD, PepsiCo and Virgin Media Solutions

OMD and Brady Family Ham

PHD and Seat

BEST SHORT-TERM ACTIVATION

LikeCharity and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

OMD, Sony Pictures and Virgin Media Solutions

Tayto Muchos