Media Awards 2020 Judging Down to the Final Shortlist

The final round of judging for the Media Awards 2020 will take place next Wednesday and Thursday following the publication of the shortlist earlier this week.

In what is likely to be the most hotly contested Awards since the inaugural awards took place in 2011, all shortlisted entrants will present to a panel of judges presided over by Peter McPartlin. The full shortlist is available HERE

With less than two weeks to go to the Media Awards 2020 in the RDS, a limited number of tickets to the event are still available and will be allocated on a first-come, first served basis. To book a ticket or a table, click HERE