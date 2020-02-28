Fáilte Ireland Launches €6m Advertising to Promote Domestic Market

Fáilte Ireland has launched its biggest marketing campaign to date as the agency tries to give a much needed and timely boost to the domestic tourism sector.

The new campaign called Keep Discovering aims to get domestic holiday makers to take a break in Ireland. The campaign was created by Rothco |Accenture Interactive.

“Keep Discovering is the largest and most intensive marketing campaign ever launched by Fáilte Ireland and aims to deliver a financial boost of €96 million to the Irish economy over the next three years. Discovery is at the core of the campaign, and we hope to encourage people to explore more areas of the country and experience the joy and simplicity of discovery,” says Niall Tracey, Failte Ireland’s director of marketing.

With an investment of €6m, the campaign went live earlier this week with the highlight of which will be 3 x 60 second TV ads – Keep Discovering Ireland, Keep Discovering the Wild Atlantic Way and Keep Discovering Ireland’s Ancient East. The 360 degree campaign, will be heavily focused on TV and will have an always on presence with an expected 40 plus weeks on air until December 31st 2020. In addition, the campaign will also be featured across cinema, out of home, press as well as comprehensive digital, social and PR activations uniquely created for audiences.

The TV ad, which was directed by one of Ireland’s most talented young directors, Brendan Canty, features an array of beautiful destinations across the country, showcasing the abundance of experiences available in Ireland. The objective of the campaign is to highlight Ireland’s hidden gems and continuously evolving array of wonderful experiences yet to discover, inspiring people to home holiday. It’s about the emotional benefits of discovery for us all. The new advert also features Irish talent’s Dermot Kennedy who’s song ‘Power Over Me’ provides the soundtrack to the ad, and is narrated by musician Lisa Hannigan.

“Keep Discovering’ is about breaking habits, encouraging people to holiday in Ireland and explore the wealth of opportunities available to them on this island. In order to portray Ireland’s beauty and drive this awareness, we needed to create a stand out visual campaign, and simultaneously investing significantly in our media and PR efforts. We are thrilled to unveil the new campaign today, and hope that it inspires the public to discover what Ireland has to offer,” says Alison Levins, Fáilte Ireland’s head of marketing communications.

As part of the campaign, Fáilte Ireland has also challenged international globe trotter, Irishman, Johnny Ward to discover Ireland like he has the world. Mr Ward, is an international traveller, blogger and one of the few people globally to have visited every single country in the world. Born on Iris Mór, Galway and raised in County Down, he is the only person from Ireland to have done so, and Fáilte Ireland have now invited him home to embark on a journey of discovery across the country in early March.

The campaign is targeted towards all Irish adults, and in line with Fáilte Ireland’s regional strategy, it will also encourage Northern Ireland visitors to visit, with a significant proportion of the media investment directed at this market.