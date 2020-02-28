Havas Village Launches in Dublin

Havas Dublin, Havas Media and AMO/Cicero celebrate coming together in a brand-new collaborative working space on Cuffe Street.

Havas Dublin together with Havas Media and AMO/Cicero have officially launched Havas Village, the new Dublin headquarters for the three businesses.

Located in the heart of Dublin 2 on Cuffe Street, the new headquarters for all three businesses- which are owned by the French entertainment giant Vivendi- represents a €1m investment in the building which brings them under the one roof for the first time.

The new Havas Village in Dublin is linked with over 75 other Havas Villages across the world, giving access to global talent, skills and knowledge.

As part of Vivendi, Havas Village Dublin will draw on the groups’ media and creative content insights from the music, gaming and film industries, along with the experience and knowledge of Universal Music, Canal+ and Gameloft.

According to Chris Upton CEO of Havas Dublin: “Havas Village gives us the distinct advantage to both create and capture value for clients across the total marketing and communications ecosystem. From policy, to product, to promotion, Havas Village is perfectly placed to deliver standout solutions that make a meaningful difference to our people, brands and the businesses we work with.”

“All of this is achieved through a shared purpose and creative collaboration within each of our Villages here in Dublin and around the world. Within the Village value is created when people come together, when we share the same work space and where ideas can be developed, shared and brought to life through our distinct disciplines for the benefit of our clients,” adds Gareth Fitzpatrick MD of Havas Media.