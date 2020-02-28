Core Ranked 7th in Great Places to Work Survey

Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, was ranked in 7th place in this year’s Great Place to Work awards which were held during the week. Core’s ranking came in the category for large companies which was headed up by the biotech and pharmaceuticals firm AbbVie Ireland.

In the category for medium sized firms Distilled SCH, the publisher of DoneDeal.ie and Daft.ie was ranked in 8th place while in the category for small firms, Wolfgang Digital was ranked in 8th place while Exterion Media was in 10th place.

Core was also officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in Ireland. Core is one of only four Irish-owned companies that made it on to the list. In a survey, the company was ranked across three key areas which showed that there was no significant gender differences between men and women working in Core.

According to Jill Downey, who leads the Diversity & Inclusion strategy for Core, “this award gives great confidence that our strategy of focusing on gender equality is working and our approach to embracing flexible working and family friendly policies continues to demonstrate that Core is a great place to work.”