Starcom & MediaCom Win Reach Pub Quiz

1 of 26

Starcom and MediaCom emerged as the winners of the inaugural “Have Reach Got News for You” pub quiz competition which was organised by Reach, the publisher of The Irish Mirror, Dublin Live, RSVP and Cork Beo. The runner up was a team from IPG Mediabrands.

Over 130 people from 17 ad agencies packed into The Well on St. Stephen’s Green for Reach’s take on the famous quiz show which was presented by James Patrice.

The aptly themed quiz night doubled up as a celebratory brand showcase to mark the publisher’s recent rebrand but looks set to become an annual event. The rebrand saw a name from Mirror Media to Reach in October 2019.

“Our combined portfolio means we now offer a truly diverse portfolio of trusted brands across multiple platforms, across the island of Ireland, as we now operate out of our three major cities – Belfast, Cork and Dublin,” says Jonathan Eakin, Reach’s commercial director.

“The name choice was simple. Our business is reaching more people, more frequently, more meaningfully, through more news brands. For instance, in January, over 12.7 million users came to our sites.

“Over the next few months we’re going to be out in the market talking about our identity, our influence and our integrity, three things that we believe are key for advertisers.”

The themed pub quiz rounds were broadly general knowledge with a tailored round called ‘In The News This Week’, which was all questions around news published on the publisher’s Irish sites that week, a nod to its editorial brands.