Paddy Power Counts Down to Cheltenham with New Campaign & New Media Agency

With the Cheltenham Festival only a few weeks away, Paddy Power has launched its latest cross-platform campaign, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the great rivalry between Ireland and England in everything from sport to Brexit, with a bit of history thrown in for good measure.

The campaign was created by the Dublin-based agency The Public House with media handled by Mediaworks which was unveiled this week as the betting giant’s new media agency in Ireland.

The campaign will run across TV, outdoor, radio, press and social. Targeted at an Irish audience, the campaign is helmed by iconic actor Colm Meaney who delivers a slew of light-hearted digs to our neighbours, including “This is for laughing at how we say thirty three”.

According to Paul Mallon, head of brand marketing, Ireland, Paddy Power: “We love to dance at the intersection of sport and culture. That’s why we loved The Public House’s idea to take Ireland’s sporting dominance at Cheltenham and turn it into cultural taking point, not just for horse racing fans but for everyone in Ireland.”

Colin Hart, Creative Director, The Public House, adds: “We’ve enjoyed being a long term mischief partner with Paddy Power but this project has been a great opportunity for The Public House to bring a depth of wit to a different scale and to pose a profound question about why we have beans in fry-ups”.

The TV spot was directed by award winning director Chris Cottam of Pull The Trigger. Chris commented: “It was an honour to be brought in to direct this perfect triumvirate of great script, loved brand and true Irish screen icon, Colm Meaney. The tone of the humour is bang on and as an Englishman I’m happy to be the butt of the joke. In these times, friendly competition with respect at its heart is much needed. I love that Paddy Power are synonymous with being fresh and funny. I’m excited and proud to be associated with it”.

Following a competitive pitch in December 2019 with four media agencies, Mediaworks went on to win the Paddy Power and Betfair media business in Ireland.

Deputy MD Fiona Field says: “This is a hugely exciting win for Mediaworks with brands that we have often envied from afar for campaigns that consistently cut through. We look forward to partnering with Paddy Power and Betfair to develop stand-out campaigns with a difference, as they continue to grow in a market that is constantly changing.”

According to Michelle Spillane, brand marketing director, Paddy Power: “Following a very competitive pitch process, we are delighted to be working with Mediaworks. They matched our brand’s ambition in terms of innovation, mischief, and driving the Paddy Power Betfair business onwards in an increasingly competitive and regulated landscape.”

Credits:

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Copywriter: Paddy O’Mahoney, Jack Walsh, Jarrod Banadyga

Art Director: Paul Kinsella

Agency Producer : Steve Battle

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Senior Strategist: Sarah Walsh

Strategist: Ronán Jennings

Business Director: Catrióna Campbell

Account Director: Sarah-Lee Saunders

Media: Mediaworks

Production Company: Pull The Trigger

Director: Chris Cottam

Executive Producer: Max Brady

Line Producer: Grainne Tiernan

Director of Photography: Richie Donnelly

Editor: Lee Hickey

Photographer: Barry McCall