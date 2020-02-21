Casillero del Diablo to Sponsor New Series of Blood on Virgin Media One

Casillero del Diablo to Sponsor New Series of Blood on Virgin Media...

The Chilean wine brand Casillero del Diablo is to sponsor Virgin Media One’s popular drama Blood for the second year in a row.

The sponsorship deal was brokered by media agency Javelin and will see Casillero del Diablo take full ownership of the series across linear and digital broadcast.

According to Virgin Media Solutions, brand partnership account manager, Katie Hanley: “Virgin Media Solutions are delighted to have Casillero del Diablo back on board to continue their sponsorship of quality Irish Drama on Virgin Media One. Blood series two promises to have lots of dark and devilish moments”.

Roisin Shaw, Account Manager, Javelin adds: “We at Javelin are thrilled to continue this partnership with Virgin Media Solutions and this high profile series for our clients at Casillero del Diablo. The drama strand of activity has contributed to significant growth for the brand in the Irish market”.

The second series of Blood will be broadcast on Virgin Media One next Monday, February 24 at 9pm.