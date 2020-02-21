Cannes Young Lions Competition Charities Revealed

Over 118 teams of two will be taking part in the 2020 Cannes Young Lions competition currently underway in the Dublin Convention Centre.

According to IAPI, it saw a 12% increase on last year’s competition and it promised to be an exciting weekend ahead for the 236 young talented advertising professionals who have entered.

IAPI has also unveiled details of the different charities that are benefitting from this year’s competition. They include A Lust for Life, the chosen charity for the Film and Digital categories.

Competitors have been asked to raise awareness of how endemic mental illness is in Ireland and mobilise people to share their stories so it becomes increasingly destigmatized.

CyberSafeIreland, meanwhile, is the chosen charity for the Young Marketers, Print and Media categories. The Young Lions have been asked to to encourage families to educate themselves on healthy online behaviour and raise awareness of online risks.

VOICE Ireland, which has been selected for the Design and PR categories. In these categories, the ask is that teams encourage consumer behaviours change in choosing loose products which will help build a more sustainable economy, reduce greenhouse gases, reduce the use of single-use plastics, and promote conscious consumption and improves our planet.

According to IAPI CEO, Charley Stoney: “This is one of my favourite days in the IAPI calendar when we combine the brilliant of young creativity with the ability to effect real change for the charities chosen. As it turns out the charities chosen this year have proven highly topical and will be front of mind for many of the contestants.”

The sponsors and partners of this year’s competition include INM, Core, Smurfit Kappa, Sky Ireland, Facebook, PRII/PRCA, Pull the Trigger and Choose Radio.

The competition winners will be provided with an all-expenses paid trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, 20 – 26 June 2020 to represent Ireland. This will include a Young Lions full week festival pass, flights Dublin/Nice, accommodation, and access to all the Cannes seminars, award ceremonies, showcases and material. Shortlisted teams will be revealed in March.