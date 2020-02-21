Publication of Media Awards Shortlist Deferred Until Monday

Following the substantial number of entries to Media Awards 2020 and the volume of work involved for the 35 judges, the shortlist will not be published until Monday, February 24 at 4pm. The shortlist will be published on www.mediaawards.ie

A total of 286 entries were received from a broad range of media agencies, media owners and brands with judging now set to conclude this weekend. This year’s judging panel is chaired by Peter McPartlin.

The organisers of the Media Awards have also announced that RTÉ Media Sales is to become a Gold Partner of the Awards this year, joining other partners DMG Media Ireland, Dublin Airport, and the Business Post.

Tickets for the event have already gone on sale and the organisers have advised the interested parties to book early to avoid disappointment as the event will be a sell-out and tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. To book tickets please click HERE