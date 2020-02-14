Publicis Dublin Picks up Flogas Account

Flogas Ireland has appointed Publicis Dublin as its lead creative agency.

The account was previously managed by JWT Folk but moved to Publicis Dublin after JWT Folk took on the account for Bord Gais following an international realignment of the media and creative accounts of Centrica, which owns Bord Gais.

Established in 1978, Flogas Ireland operates across the island of Ireland and is one the leading suppliers of LPG (bulk tank and bottled gas), North and South. Over the last ten years, Flogas has extended its offering in the Republic of Ireland to include natural gas to home and business customers and has supplied electricity to businesses since 2016. With the purchase of Just Energy in the last few months Flogas now also supplies electricity and dual-fuel products to thousands of homes nationwide. In Northern Ireland Flogas has become a successful competitor in the market for commercial natural gas.

According to John Rooney, managing director, Flogas Ireland: ‘Publicis Dublin’s excellent track record in the utility sector, coupled with their great creative credentials, make them a perfect fit for Flogas. We’re really looking forward to working with the Publicis team on the evolution of the Flogas business and brand.”

“We’re delighted to welcome another great indigenous Irish brand to the Publicis stable,” adds Publicis managing director, Padraig Burns. “The energy market is rapidly evolving and a native challenger to the market is very exciting. We look forward to helping Flogas execute their ambitious growth plans for the future across their LPG, natural gas and electricity offerings.”

Other clients of Publicis Dublin include Vhi Healthcare, Heineken Ireland, Iarnród Éireann, Permanent TSB, Renault and Virgin Media.