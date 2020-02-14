Lovin Dublin Teams up with Jameson for Immersive Podcast Series on Street Art

Lovin Dublin has teamed up with Jameson Distillery to launch a new immersive podcast series called The City Speaks that takes listeners on a tour of some of the capital’s most famous street art paintings.

Each of the seven episodes of the immersive podcast will focus on a different piece of street art and feature discussions with the creators, who will reveal the inspiration behind their projects and how they evolved from hopeful concepts, to fully-formed works of art.

Contributors to the series include Subset, James Earley, Vanessa Power, Vadis & Tilf and Aches. Also featuring on the podcast is Stephen Heffernan (Hephee) who, on the final stop, will unveil a bespoke mural in Jameson Distillery Bow St.

The City Speaks route is 1.6km in length and it will take listeners approximately 1 hour to complete, accompanied the whole way by audio that is sometimes as colourful as the artwork on which the conversations focus on.

According to Lovin Media Group’s head of agency sales, Eoin Murphy: “We are so excited to launch this brand new and immersive street art tour in collaboration with Jameson Distillery Bow St. Smithfield and Dublin 7 is renowned for its beautiful and unique street art and we can’t wait to bring the stories behind each piece to life for our audience to experience.”

John Carroll, Marketing Manager at Jameson Brand Homes, adds: “We’ve grown up on Bow Street, and we’ve always felt privileged to share our neighbourhood with the world. We really wanted to be part of this project in order to further showcase Smithfield and all Dublin 7 has to offer in a fun, active and engaging way – for locals and tourists alike to enjoy.”

The partnership was brokered by Spark Foundry and according to Kara Heriot, client director: “When we heard about this exciting opportunity we immediately presented it to our clients, understanding that the team in Jameson Distillery Bow St. are so passionate about their local community and the incredible street art that surrounds them, it was a fantastic chance to merge both culture and experience in the surrounding area. Spark Foundry are delighted to be part of this project and look forward to its continued story and growth.”