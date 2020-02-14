Each&Other Rolls Out New Digital Solutions for Cornmarket

Each&Other, the Dublin-based user experience (UX) design consultancy has been appointed by Cornmarket, one of Ireland’s largest insurance brokers, to work with it delivering its new digital strategy.

With over 20 years’ experience, Each&Other has worked with some of Ireland’s leading brands on their digital and UX /UI strategies including the likes of Vodafone, Glanbia, Glanbia, Musgrave Group, the Houses of the Oireachtas and Fenergo.

Cornmarket’s long-term vision is to offer their customers a holistic and connected omni-channel experience across all touchpoints, be that online, on the phone, or in person.

The first project with Cornmarket, in a roadmap of digital initiatives, is an online tool to help users find the right health insurance for them. Since its roll out in December, engagement with it has been beyond initial expectations, according to Dermot Walsh, CEO of Each&Other.

“Cornmarket’s vision and ambition to grow its business, in line with customers’ increasing digital engagement expectations, is exemplary in this tough sector. We, at Each&Other, are delighted to be supporting them through this exciting period. The results already achieved provide evidence of the early success of the strategy,” he says.

According to Dermot Wells, head of health insurance at Cornmarket: “We’re delighted with the new health insurance tool on www.cornmarket.ie, which is easy to use and one of a kind in the market. We know that health insurance can be confusing with 325 plans available from three different providers. Our online tool helps people find a health insurance plan to suit their needs and also identifies potential savings. We are very pleased to see so many people using it already.”