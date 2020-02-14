Kinetic & Paramount Bring Sonic the Hedgehog to Life on DOOH

Kinetic, the OOH specialist has joined forces with Paramount Pictures and media agency Wavemaker to bring the iconic ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ to life. In order to drive awareness of the blockbuster movie and reach target audiences, the creative for Digital Out of home (DOOH) formats includes a Snapcode, which provide a platform for engaging and interactive creative content. Passers-by simply open their Snapchat App and scan the Snapcode to reveal an augmented reality (AR) activation where Sonic, the iconic speedy blue hedgehog, comes to life and jumps out of the screen.

According to Sean Foran, account executive at Kinetic: “Out of Home (OOH) is the perfect medium for driving action online. Research tells us that 88% of audiences would consider using their mobile to interact with an advertisement that interests them. This is what we needed to tap into with the Snapcode execution with Paramount Pictures. At Kinetic, we are always looking at how OOH and social media can work together and the Snapcode is the perfect amplification of this.”

Niamh McCaul GM for Paramount Pictures adds: “ Merging our Digital Out of Home campaign with a social element speaks to our primary audience and we are delighted to be able to bring this global creative content to Irish audiences when “Sonic the Hedgehog” opens in Irish cinemas this Friday.

The campaign also features on Tsides, large formats, the Connolly Gallery takeover and a range of other digital formats to engage with target audiences. ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ goes on general release from Friday 14th February 2020.