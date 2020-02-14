GoLoud Launches New Digital Audio Awards

GoLoud, the Communicorp-owned digital audio platform has launched The GoLouds, a new awards programme that celebrates the most popular podcasts and music choices based on annual streaming data from the platform.

Categories in the GoLouds will cover business, culture, comedy, sport and technology. In addition, the public will get a chance to vote for the Best Irish Podcast, the Best International Podcast and the Best Newcomer.

GoLoud is also hoping to discover the next big podcast sensation with the launch of the ‘GoLoud Podship’. Worth €20,000, the GoLoud Podship is open to everyone with an original idea for a podcast series. The winner will take home a cash prize of €5,000, as well as studio facilities, production support and a significant marketing launch for their podcast series which will feature exclusively on the GoLoud platform.

According to Kiela Brodigan, Head of GoLoud: “We’re delighted to be the first to bring awards of this kind to market. ‘The GoLouds’ will celebrate the very best of podcast and music choice and, with the introduction of our ‘GoLoud Podship’, we’re excited to shine a light on outstanding creativity and originality. GoLoud is the only digital audio platform that boasts an Irish podcast category. We want to champion talent and continue to lead the way in digital audio firsts.”

She continues: “GoLoud is only 6 months in the market and in that time has generated millions of streams each month. We’ve been aggressive in our podcast and music strategy, responding to Irish consumer demands, continuously adding to our offering to deliver an easily discoverable quality audio experience.”