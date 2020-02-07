Winners of PML’s Poster Impact Awards Announced

PML Group has announced the winners of its annual Poster Impact Awards for 2020. The awards recognise best in class OOH campaigns from 2019 which led the way in recall and creative rating, as judged by Irish consumers. The most effective campaigns based on these metrics are awarded among eleven product categories, based on Poster Impact research, carried out independently by Ipsos MRBI.

Among this year’s winners are Rockshore (Alcohol), 7UP Free (Soft Drinks), AIB (Finance), Chicago Town Pizza (Food) and Premier Lotteries (Gaming). Just Eat top the Marketplace Aggregators sector, a new category in the awards this year.

Carat and Starcom collect three awards each for brands including Currys PC World and Mondeléz. Mediaworks are the only other multiple winner with two awards for McDonald’s and Lidl. Irish-based creative agencies picking up awards include Rothco, BBDO and Havas.

According to Colum Harmon, marketing director PML Group: “Strong, clear creative around one central message is a common design theme among this year’s Poster Impact winners. Advertisers such as McDonald’s, AIB and Diageo continue to get it right on OOH. It’s great to see some new brands enter the winner’s circle this year too, such as Currys PC World and Just Eat. All winning campaigns were also multi-format, proving the power of OOH to reach different audiences in different environments and on different formats. Congratulations to everyone involved in this year’s winning campaigns.”

PML Group’s Poster Impact research initiative was launched in 1996 and captures more than 1,000 campaigns each year among almost 8,000 respondents.

Full list of 2019 winners:

Alcohol

Diageo/Rockshore

Media: Carat

Creative: BBDO Dublin

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Confectionery

Mondeléz/Cadbury

Media: Carat

Creative: VCCP

OOH Agency: PML

Financial Services

AIB Group/AIB Personal Credit

Media: Starcom

Creative: Rothco

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Food

Dr. Oetker/Chicago Town

Media: phd

Creative: Insight Marketing

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Marketplace Aggregators

Just Eat

Media: UM

Creative: Bloom

OOH Agency: PML

Quick Service Restaurants

McDonald’s/McDonald’s Festive Menu

Media: Mediaworks

Creative: Leo Burnett

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Supermarkets

Lidl

Media: Mediaworks

Creative: BBDO Dublin

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Soft Drinks

PepsiCo/7UP Free

Media: OMD

Creative: Havas Worldwide

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Tourism/Travel

Aer Lingus/Rugby

Media: Carat

Creative: Rothco

OOH Agency: PML

Gaming

Premier Lotteries Ireland/Euromillions

Media: Starcom

Creative: Rothco

OOH Agency: Source out of home

Retail

Currys PC World

Media: Starcom

OOH Agency: Source out of home