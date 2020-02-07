Winners of PML’s Poster Impact Awards Announced

PML Group has announced the winners of its annual Poster Impact Awards for 2020. The awards recognise best in class OOH campaigns from 2019 which led the way in recall and creative rating, as judged by Irish consumers. The most effective campaigns based on these metrics are awarded among eleven product categories, based on Poster Impact research, carried out independently by Ipsos MRBI.
Among this year’s winners are Rockshore (Alcohol), 7UP Free (Soft Drinks), AIB (Finance), Chicago Town Pizza (Food) and Premier Lotteries (Gaming). Just Eat top the Marketplace Aggregators sector, a new category in the awards this year.
Carat and Starcom collect three awards each for brands including Currys PC World and Mondeléz. Mediaworks are the only other multiple winner with two awards for McDonald’s and Lidl. Irish-based creative agencies picking up awards include Rothco, BBDO and Havas.
According to Colum Harmon, marketing director PML Group: “Strong, clear creative around one central message is a common design theme among this year’s Poster Impact winners. Advertisers such as McDonald’s, AIB and Diageo continue to get it right on OOH. It’s great to see some new brands enter the winner’s circle this year too, such as Currys PC World and Just Eat. All winning campaigns were also multi-format, proving the power of OOH to reach different audiences in different environments and on different formats. Congratulations to everyone involved in this year’s winning campaigns.”
PML Group’s Poster Impact research initiative was launched in 1996 and captures more than 1,000 campaigns each year among almost 8,000 respondents.
Full list of 2019 winners:
Alcohol
Diageo/Rockshore
Media: Carat
Creative: BBDO Dublin
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Confectionery
Mondeléz/Cadbury
Media: Carat
Creative: VCCP
OOH Agency: PML
Financial Services
AIB Group/AIB Personal Credit
Media: Starcom
Creative: Rothco
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Food
Dr. Oetker/Chicago Town
Media: phd
Creative: Insight Marketing
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Marketplace Aggregators
Just Eat
Media: UM
Creative: Bloom
OOH Agency: PML
Quick Service Restaurants
McDonald’s/McDonald’s Festive Menu
Media: Mediaworks
Creative: Leo Burnett
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Supermarkets
Lidl
Media: Mediaworks
Creative: BBDO Dublin
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Soft Drinks
PepsiCo/7UP Free
Media: OMD
Creative: Havas Worldwide
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Tourism/Travel
Aer Lingus/Rugby
Media: Carat
Creative: Rothco
OOH Agency: PML
Gaming
Premier Lotteries Ireland/Euromillions
Media: Starcom
Creative: Rothco
OOH Agency: Source out of home
Retail
Currys PC World
Media: Starcom
OOH Agency: Source out of home