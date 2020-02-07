Marketing Network Kicks off 2020 with Januberry & Ski Campaigns

Marketing Network Group kick-started the new year with two campaigns; Keelings Januberry and Great Outdoors Helly Hansen Ski 2020. All aspects of the integrated -marketing agency were engaged in Great Outdoors and Januberry campaigns through in-store activation, digital, and a tactical PR strategy.

Keelings changed their name to Januberry for the month to celebrate their campaign. Marketing Network Group developed a fully integrated plan to activate the Keelings Januberry Grow your Glow campaign. A range of point of sale creative was developed for each retailer, including Dunnes Security barriers and SuperValu digital screens. Creative and digital assets were developed to drive Keelings consumers to a microsite developed by our digital team for the campaign Januberry.ie. On this microsite visitors can download a printable and mobile version of the Januberry calendar for daily reminders of each self-care tip. The PR team developed the layered PR messaging required to deliver the campaign in print and online, implement the month long partnership with Mairead Ronan on Today FM and activate engagement with strategically selected influencers.

To promote Great Outdoor’s and Helly Hansen Ski 2020, the PR team created a snow-filled photocall at Great Outdoors on South Great George’s Street, focussing on Helly Hansen Ski Free initiative*. This was amplified with a creative Ski media to key influencers and media. The digital team created the digital assets for Ski 2020 to feature online. The imagery from the photocall was uploaded on all social media platforms and in-store screens. The Ski Free campaign was also announced through the Great Outdoors ezine, which was sent to over 30 thousand subscribers.