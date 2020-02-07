Golden Bake wins €85,000 Advertising Award from Love Irish Food

Golden Bake, the Dublin-based manufacturer of puff pastry products has won the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award for 2019.

The award will see the company receive an €85,000 advertising campaign, €75,000 of which is made up of advertising space which is scheduled to run across Exterion Media’s retail portfolio and retail digital network. The extensive out-of-home campaign will appear nationally for two weeks and includes print production and digital animation.

In addition, the creative agency Owens DDB will provide Golden Bake with a €10,000 creative bursary to create and develop the outdoor advertising campaign. Golden Bake will also receive a €5,000 bespoke product sensory research package from Innovate Solutions. The second award this year went to west Cork company Spice O’Life which will receive €17,000 worth of media and promotions support from Checkout magazine and Designbank MBD.

According to Robin Jones, CEO of Golden Bake: “Winning the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award has been a huge achievement for the entire team at Golden Bake. It is important for our brand to be aligned with Love Irish Food and the work they do to support and highlight local food brands that are made in Ireland.

“The award win will give us the opportunity to advertise our business throughout Ireland, helping to highlight our products. We whole-heartedly encourage consumers to support local brands, knowing that these products have been locally produced and contribute so much to local communities throughout Ireland.”

Kieran Rumley, executive director of Love Irish Food says: “2019 was a strong year for Love Irish Food and we are proud to have helped all of the Love Irish Food brands increase their brand exposure and drive sales. We had the highest level of enteries for the award, a reflection of the importance of the award and the benefit to Love Irish Food members, especially during the uncertainty of Brexit. I’m delighted to congratulate Golden Bake on their award win and am looking forward to seeing what the brand will accomplish in 2020.”

Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Exterion Media, adds: “The Brand Development Award is hugely important to us at Exterion Media and it’s always a fantastic opportunity for an Irish brand to increase their promotional efforts. Golden Bake has an amazing local brand story to share and we are excited to see the campaign come to life early this year.”

The Brand Development Award was launched by Love Irish Food in 2012 The award was established to help locally produced brands establish and distinguish themselves in the Irish market.