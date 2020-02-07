286 Entries Submitted for Media Awards 2020

A total of 286 entries have been submitted for the Media Awards 2020. Entries closed yesterday, Thursday February 7th and judging will get underway over the next two weeks. The Media Awards 2020 will take place in the RDS, Dublin on March 12th.

The organisers of the Awards have also announced that tickets for the event have now gone on sale. Due to capacity constraints this year, tickets and tables will be available on a first come, first served basis and the organisers have recommended that early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. To book tickets click HERE

As the countdown to the Media Awards 2020 continues, a number of new judges have been appointed to the judging panel. They include Mark Lynch, director, Open Communications; Ian McShane, executive chairman, B&A; Deirdre Macklin, marketing director and head of Red Hot Creative, Virgin Media Television; Su Duff, research & marketing director, Wide Eye Media; Breda Brown, founder & director, Unique Media; Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland. The panel of 35 judges is chaired by Peter McPartlin.

The organisers of Media Awards 2020, have also announced that the Business Post and Dublin Airport have joined DMG Media Ireland as sponsors of the Awards.Further sponsors will be announced over the coming weeks.

The Judging Panel for the Media Awards 2020 is as follows:

Chairman: Peter McPartlin

Steve Parker ( Executive Director, Media Lab Group)

Andrew Sinclair (Marketing Consultant)

Dan Hagen (EVP, Global Head of MX, Havas Media)

Charley Stone (CEO, IAPI)

Graham Taylor (Advertising & Media Advisor)

Ariana Dunne (Lecturer, Further Learning Group)

Colette Sexton (Director, Edelman)

Elisa Daly (Ad Intel Lead, Nielsen)

Fergal O’Connor (CEO, BuyMedia)

Ian McGrath (Media Consultant)

Jimmy Cashen (Former CEO PML Group)

Laura Hendrick (Client Service Director, Clear Channel)

Mitchell O’Gorman (MD, Kantar Media)

Muirne Laffan (Founder, Laffan Labs)

Sue Cleary (Marketing, Brand & Communications Consultant)

Una Herlihy (Client/Agency Intermediary and Facilitator, BKC Communications)

John Dunne (Director, Ignite Digital)

Sheena Horgan (CEO, Drinkaware)

Jill McGrath, CEO TAM Ireland

Mark James, Media Consultant

Conor Byrne, Global Marketing Director, Next Markets, Indeed.com

Megan Cassidy, Managing Director, Lovin Media Group

Grace Aungier (Former CEO, Magazines Ireland)

Ed Henderson (Planning Director, Ardmore)

Namoi Staff (MD, Core Research)

Lisa Buckley (Communications & Marketing Manager, NewsBrands Ireland)

Siobhan Lennon (Former CEO Post Publications)

Mark Lynch, Director, Open Communications

Deirdre Macklin, Marketing Director & Head of Red Hot Creative, Virgin Media Television

Ian McShane, Executive Chairman, B&A

Suzanne McElligot, CEO, IAB Ireland

Breda Brown, Co-founder & Director, Unique Media

Su Duff, Insights & Marketing Director, Wide Eye Media