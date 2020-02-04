Littlewoods Ireland take Camogie to the next level with bold new film & campaign

Littlewoods Ireland take Camogie to the next level with bold new film...

As title sponsor of National Camogie League, Littlewoods Ireland has launched an online film “Style meets Substance” as part of an online & social campaign rollout.

The new campaign sets to elevate the portrayal of Camogie with an ambitious, unexpected film, reflecting the inspiring, progressive women who play the game- both past and present.

Now in their fourth year as title sponsors of the League, Littlewoods Ireland were determined to push boundaries and bring the game to a new audience. Pippa Doyle Littlewoods Sponsorship Lead:

“We wanted the campaign to reframe the public’s perceptions of the Camogie Leagues. With the rising support and success of women’s sport in Ireland, we decided we wanted to be part of that wave of positivity and bring this to our 2020 campaign.

“Camogie players have been crying out for change for a number of years now. With the trialing of 6 new rules during the 2020 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues, our new approach couldn’t be coming at a better time for the game.”

To create the campaign Littlewoods Ireland teamed up with award-winning Irish director Lorcan Hynes.

“Our approach from the start was that we needed to think differently. We wanted to illustrate just how incredible the game is and its players are. The goal was to move away from the typical safe approach often seen with this kind of film. We strived to make something with all the attitude and energy that’s has usually been reserved for male sports commercials.

Camogie has a wonderful, inspiring culture, and it was important to us that we reflect the joy of the sport on and off the pitch.”

Shot earlier this month the film features Galway’s Heather Cooney, Kilkenny’s Katie Power, Cork’s Amy O’Connor, Clare’s Naomi Carroll and Waterford Captain Niamh Rockett.

Directed by Lorcan Hynes, beautifully shot DOP Narayan Van Maele and edited by Rob Hegarty the film was produced by Hynes and Simon James Doyle. Post-Production played a significant role in the project with Raygun in Dublin handling duties, Jen Connolly Post-producer Raygun.

We were delighted to be asked to work with Lorcan and the team at Littlewoods Ireland. We love projects like this where we can collaborate on the creative from the start. We provided edit, sound, grade and VFX, and with such a dynamic mix of looks and scenes, it allowed our team to shine.

Music was another critical component to encapsulate the punk attitude desired. The film feature Sold Out by Derry-based band, Touts, with Sync and Licence handled by John McCallion in Dublin.

