Six Days to Go to Deadline Day for Media Awards 2020

There are just six days to go until the deadline for entries to Media Awards 2020. The deadline is next Thursday, February 5th at 11.59pm.

The organisers have also announced the appointment of a number of new people to the panel of judges. These include Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI; Siobhan Lennon, the former CEO of Post Publications; Naomi Staff, Managing Director of Core Research; Grace Aungier, the former CEO of Magazines Ireland; Ed Henderson, Planning Director, Ardmore and Lisa Buckley, Communications & Marketing Manager, NewsBrands Ireland. A number of new judges will be announced over the coming week. Chaired by Peter McPartlin, a full list of the judges can be found below.

The organisers of Media Awards 2020, have also announced that DMG Media Ireland is the first Platinum Sponsor for this year’s Awards with further sponsors to be announced next week.

Ticket sales for the Media Awards 2020 will also go on sale next week. For more information go to www.mediaawards.ie

Media Awards 2020 Judging Panel

Chairman: Peter McPartlin

Steve Parker ( Executive Director, Media Lab Group)

Andrew Sinclair (Marketing Consultant)

Dan Hagen (EVP, Global Head of MX, Havas Media)

Charley Stone (CEO, IAPI)

Graham Taylor (Advertising & Media Advisor)

Ariana Dunne (Lecturer, Further Learning Group)

Colette Sexton (Director, Edelman)

Elisa Daly (Ad Intel Lead, Nielsen)

Fergal O’Connor (CEO, BuyMedia)

Ian McGrath (Media Consultant)

Jimmy Cashen (Former CEO PML Group)

Laura Hendrick (Client Service Director, Clear Channel)

Mitchell O’Gorman (MD, Kantar Media)

Muirne Laffan (Founder, Laffan Labs)

Sue Cleary (Marketing, Brand & Communications Consultant)

Una Herlihy (Client/Agency Intermediary and Facilitator, BKC Communications)

John Dunne (Director, Ignite Digital)

Sheena Horgan (CEO, Drinkaware)

Jill McGrath, CEO TAM Ireland

Mark James, Media Consultant

Conor Byrne, Global Marketing Director, Next Markets, Indeed.com

Megan Cassidy, Managing Director, Lovin Media Group

Grace Aungier (Former CEO, Magazines Ireland)

Ed Henderson (Planning Director, Ardmore)

Namoi Staff (MD, Core Research)

Lisa Buckley (Communications & Marketing Manager, NewsBrands Ireland)

Siobhan Lennon (Former CEO Post Publications)