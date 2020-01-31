Core Wins the National Lottery’s Creative Account

Core has won the creative account for Premier Lotteries Ireland, the operator of the National Lottery in Ireland following a pitch that included Boys + Girls and In the Company of Huskies.

Core has been rapidly building its creative offering over the 18 months as it repositioned itself as a full-service agency with a number of specialisms under the one roof. These include data, research, digital, media, planning, sponsorship and creative.

While it has developed creative work for the likes of the Irish League of Credit Unions, USIT, Heineken’s Irish cider brands, An Gardaí Siochana, Trocaire and Lily O’Briens, this is by far the biggest account it has won and goes a long way in validating its full-service credentials. The Core-owned media agency Starcom already handles media and planning for the National Lottery.

Core’s creative practice is headed up by MD Dave Griffin, executive creative director Liam Wielopolski while former Chemistry founder Mike Garner is creative director. It currently employs in excess of 30 staff.

Rothco | Accenture Interactive previously handled the account, having picked it up in 2018.