Core Staff Take to the Boards for Strictly Core Dancing

Fake tans, plenty of sequins and possibly some dodgy dancing will be on the card as Strictly Core Dancing returns for the third time on Friday, February 21 in the Mansion House in Dublin.

In all 28 staff from across Core’s different practices and agencies will tread the boards of the Round Room in the Mansion House in aid of two charities – HUGS and Jigsaw Ireland.

All of the couples taking part have received professional training from world-class dancers and the competition will be scored by three surprise judges. The audience can participate by purchasing votes for their favourite couple.

The event is open to all and tickets cost just €25 with five free votes included in the ticket price

As the event is raising money for two worthy charities, there are opportunities for sponsors to become involved and couples are also seeking sponsors. To buy tickets or to register your interest in sponsoring click HERE