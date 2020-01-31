P&G Tops TV Advertisers During 2019

P&G, Sky and Diageo were the top three advertisers on television in Ireland during 2019 according to the latest TAM Ireland review of 2019.

The were followed by eir in fourth place and Vodafone Ireland in fifth place. The remainder of the top 10 include Three, Reckitt Benckiser, McDonalds, Aldi and Tesco.

Outside the top 10, many familiar household brands made it into the top 20 rankings including Virgin Media (11th), Lidl (12th), L’Oreal (13th), Bank of Ireland (14th), Heineken Ireland (15th), AIB (16th), SuperValu (17th), An Post (18th), National Lottery (19th) and Nestlé (20th).

TAM Ireland also noted that some of the top digital brands also invested heavily in TV advertising during 2019, including Trivago, Snapfish, Amazon, 123.ie, Chill Insurance, Attractions Direct, PrettyLittleThing and Littlewoods Ireland.

To access a copy of TAM Ireland’s Year in Review click HERE