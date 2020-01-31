Boys + Girls Expands With New Hires

Boys + Girls, the Dublin-based branded entertainment agency has made a number of key hires following a busy 2019 which saw it pick up a number of new accounts including Accenture, Samsung, Kellogg’s, Roe & Co, Smithwicks and Mater Private Hospital.

Jack Murphy joins the agency from DDB in New Zealand where he worked with a number of brands like Westpac, BMW, MINI, ExxonMobil, The Warehouse, Volkswagen, McDonald’s, Steinlager and Sky TV.

Beth McDonnell, meanwhile, has joined the agency as an account manager, having worked in London and Australia, including stints at Havas London and Sibling in Sydney.

Elsewhere Orla Kennedy has joined the agency as account manager. A graduate in Advertising & Marketing from The Institute of Technology Tallaght in 2016, Orla subsequently worked in Chemistry for three years, working across accounts like Dunnes Stores and The Irish Examiner.