Alan Daly Appointed Managing Director of UM Ireland

IPG Mediabrands Ireland has announced the appointment of Alan Daly as managing director of UM Ireland, part of IPG Mediabrands. Clients of UM Ireland include Fitbit EMEA, Johnson & Johnson, Just Eat, Mater Private, Zurich and Mattel. Daly joined the agency in March 2019 as international business director and headed up the team that won the Fitbit EMEA account for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

According to Daly: “Supported by IPG Mediabrands and our specialist partners, I’m looking forward to raising UM’s identity even further by showcasing our local and global expertise here in Ireland. A key driver will be developing an agency that delivers the “above and beyond” results our clients have come to expect while being agile enough to explore and exploit the new opportunities offered by a constantly evolving marketplace. Ultimately, we’re a people business and a key priority will be continual investment and development of our very talented team.

Daly will report to Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director of IPG Mediabrands Ireland who adds: “Alan has a formidable track record and clients respond well to his creative, commercially savvy vision for media solutions that build their brands and markets. With a business that now comprises Alan in UM, Initiative managing director Sylvia Cawley and Reprise Digital managing director Viv Maher, IPG Mediabrands is set to become even more of a powerhouse within this market.”