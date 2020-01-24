The Public House Creates Irish Gold Cup Campaign for Paddy Power

The Public House has created a new campaign to increase awareness of Paddy Power’s sponsorship of The Irish Gold Cup, one of the highlights of the racing calendar.

According to The Public House, the strategic approach for the campaign centres on making the Dublin Racing Festival more culturally relevant, engaging people outside of National Hunt. Rather than simply announcing the festival, the campaign gets stuck into the Six Nations, which kicks off on the same day (February 1st) and takes aim at the holier-than-thou, kale-loving ‘Dry January’ brigade. The sharp-witted campaign includes a heavy-weight outdoor campaign, a Luas takeover, radio and press.

According to Sarah Walsh, senior strategist, The Public House: “Working on a campaign like this for Paddy Power is great because it’s never just about the sport, it’s about what’s going on culturally around the sport and creating some mischief.”

Paul Mallon, Head of Brand Marketing, Ireland, Paddy Power added: “We’re excited to start the decade with a renewed commitment to racing, and this is a great way to start things off. The guys at The Public House know how to dial up the creativity, and we have the perfect jockey/horse relationship, though I’m not going to say who’s who.”

This campaign comes on the back off The Public House’s appointment as agency of record for Paddy Power in Ireland, following a competitive pitch. Other clients include FBD, INM, EPIC:The Irish Emigration Museum, Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard an Donegal Catch.