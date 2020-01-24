RTÉ Only Irish Publisher to get JICWEBS DTSG Seal of Approval

RTÉ Media Sales verification to JICWEBS Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) Good Practice Principles has been renewed by industry-owned media auditor ABC. RTÉ is the only Irish owned online publisher to be awarded the DTSG seal of approval.

The aim of the Good Practice Principles is to enhance transparency in the UK digital display advertising market, ultimately giving brands greater confidence that their advertising will reach the right audience and will not be associated with content that could jeopardise brand reputation.

According to Mary Corcoran, Ad Operations Manager at RTÉ Media Sales: “Brand safety has always been a key focus of RTÉ. Our clients deserve for their campaigns to run in a safe environment. Incorporating best practices and our own internal mechanisms (Ad Sentry) we are delighted to be verified and held accountable to such a high standard. We take the responsibility of this accreditation very seriously and work to uphold its principles at all times. ”

Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, said: “We are delighted to have audited RTÉ Media Sales to the JICWEBS Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) Good Practice Principles. Our auditing services give the industry confidence about compliance with JICWEBS industry-agreed standards, raising the bar in the important area of brand safety.”

As a JICWEBS approved auditor, ABC supplies the online media industry with a trusted and robust currency on which media space can be bought and sold.

For RTÉ this builds upon the introduction of Ad Sentry in September 2018 an algorithm built into RTÉ’s content management system that captures information in real time as an article is written, allowing Ad Sentry to decide if an article is suitable for carrying advertising prior to it being published.