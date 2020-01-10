DMG Media Ireland Launches New Audience Platform for Advertisers

DMG Media Ireland has officially launched its DMG Select platform which embraces EVOKE.ie, Extra.ie, Rollercoaster.ie and MailOnline Ireland.

With a de-duplicated monthly reach of 3.3m Irish adults, the platform offers advertisers an engaged ecosystem across its different online properties.

According to the publishers, it’s websites reported record figures for December 2019. In total, 2.9m Irish unique users read Mail Online last month. A further 1.42m unique users logged onto Extra.ie while EVOKE.ie now has a monthly audience of 1.3m with RollerCoaster.ie clocking up 450,000 monthly unique users last month.

“While this is good news for us, it is even better news for readers and advertisers. In an increasingly risky and complex world, where consumers struggle to find fast, relevant and trustworthy content, we continue to deliver on all these essential elements as our continued growth shows month after month. For advertisers, this environment delivers cost effective results in a secure environment,” says Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland.

“This record month for audience across the DMG Select ecosystem firmly positions us as Ireland’s biggest digital publisher however scale is something brands can buy at ease with enough budget. What DMG Select offers advertisers is the ultimate platform for storytelling, for brand building in an environment where audiences are absolutely engaged in the content of their choice, whether it’s entertainment, fashion, beauty, parenting, business or sport. In a brand safe environment we offer advertisers engaged audiences at scale and our state of the art DMG Select data management platform allows advertisers to buy audiences, layered with interests to ensure maximum cut through. At DMG we are storytellers by trade, we are tried and trusted partners and we believe in great content which commands great audiences and ultimately delivers great results for brands,” he adds.