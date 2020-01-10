First Group of Judges Appointed to Media Awards 2020 Announced

The organisers of the Media Awards 2020 have announced the first group of judges for the Awards which will take place on March 12th in the RDS, Dublin.

Now in their ninth year, the Media Awards celebrate excellence and best practice in media buying, planning and research as well as the media brands and people who make up the industry. The Awards are now open for entry, with the closing date set for February 6th 2020.

This year’s judging panel will be chaired by Peter McPartlin, one of the most experienced and respected media professionals in the industry. McPartlin has over 40 years’ experience in the Irish advertising, media and marketing industries and has worked with some of the country’s largest agencies and media companies.

The first group of judges is drawn from across the marketing, media and advertising sectors (See below) . Further appointments to the judging panel will be announced shortly.

To find out more about the Media Awards and to enter or book a table, go to www.mediaawards.ie

Media Awards 2020 Judging Panel

Andrew Sinclair (Marketing Consultant)

Ariana Dunne (Lecturer, Further Learning Group)

Colette Sexton (Director, Edelman)

Elisa Daly (Ad Intel Lead, Nielsen)

Fergal O’Connor (CEO, BuyMedia)

Graham Taylor (Former CEO Havas Media)

Ian McGrath (Media Consultant)

Jimmy Cashen (Former CEO PML Group)

Laura Hendrick (Client Service Director, Clear Channel)

Mitchell O’Gorman (MD, Kantar Media)

Muirne Laffan (Founder, Laffan Labs)

Simon Crisp (Former GM, Group M)

Sue Cleary (Marketing, Brand & Communications Consultant)

Una Herlihy (Client/Agency Intermediary and Facilitator, BKC Communications)

John Dunne (Director, Ignite Digital)

Sheena Horgan (CEO, Drinkaware)