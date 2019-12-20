Public House and the Gif that Keeps Giffing

In the run up to Christmas, pedestrians passing by the offices of the Public House have been greeted by an unusual loop of popular “winter Gifs” in the window of the agency’s office on Castle Street.

Some of the more famous Gifs include the unfortunate man slipping on the ice from the famous RTE weather report. In total the Gifs have been played over 40,000 times over the festive season which, The Public House proclaims is a self-proclaimed and unofficial World record.

According to Colin Hart, creative director of The Public House:“We’ve always wanted to break a World Record and this Christmas, our agency dreams have come true.’’

The festive installation brings to a close a strong year for the independent agency with several account wins during the year. Clients now include Jameson, Paddy Power and EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum.