IAPI Bandits Available for Upcoming Gigs

Irish sensation, The IAPI Bandits, are on a mission. The Abba-y, Spandau Ballet-ish type group have been firmly positioning the commercial creative industry as a fundamental engine of Ireland’s future growth.

In a recent interview, front woman, Charley Stoney, famed for her big hair and individual style, said of her supporters, “looking back at everything we’ve achieved in 2019, I am astounded and humbled by the hard work of the IAPI Board and the executive team, as well as by the tremendous support we have received from you, our members and stakeholders.”

With a vision to be the body of the commercial creative and communications industry in Ireland the Bandits have been putting on exceptional shows across the country’s top venues including the GPO (The Direct Challenge), National Concert Hall (Cannes-alysis), Venue 35 (smash), and the Grand Social (Future Heads Summer Party). Not to mention performing at major festivals such at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and Effie Awards Ireland.

It’s their combination of high energy, hard work and team spirit, that makes the IAPI Bandits the ultimate ones to watch this 2020.

