Maxol Wide Awake in Christmas Coffee Campaign

To promote its exclusive ROSA Coffee range, Maxol is integrating Dynamic messaging into a festive Digital OOH campaign.

The retailer is using a scheduling trigger via PML Group’s Liveposter platform to turn the usual Christmas countdown on its frothy head. Optimised copy ticks down the number of ‘awakes’ til Christmas, perfectly aligning copy to the product and creating contextual relevance for consumers.

The countdown is running from December 16th until Christmas day. A general Merry Christmas message then kicks in for the remainder of the campaign.

Digital screens in roadside and commuter environments entice commuters to pick up a cup of coffee with Digishelters, Transvision, Digipole and the Digital Golden Square on Cuffe Street hosting the Dynamic campaign.

Maxol is also donating 10c to Aware for every cup of coffee, tea and hot drink purchased at participating service stations nationwide.

Teams in Mediaworks, Havas and Source out of home created the campaign.

Caroline Burton, Head of Marketing, The Maxol Group, said; “We like to think of ROSA as a pretty dynamic start to the day, so it’s wholly fitting that our agencies chose dynamic messaging to bring our Christmas campaign to life. ROSA is a perfect pick-me-up drink at any time of day and at every time of year. And, because it’s a coffee that puts a pep in your step, we loved the play on words that transposed the traditional festive countdown to the number of ‘sleeps til Christmas’ with ‘awakes til Christmas’, which really brings to life ROSA’s brand and product attributes.”

Commenting on the campaign, Scott Molloy, Account Manager in Source out of home said;

“We are delighted to launch this Dynamic campaign for Maxol with Digital OOH playing a leading role and serving as an efficient and far reaching channel. The exciting countdown allows Maxol to create a sense of excitement around the season and get audiences into the festive spirit.”