Weber Shandwick Appoints New Director of Consumer

Weber Shandwick has appointed Norman Pratt as its new Director of Consumer. Pratt has over 15 years’ experience in creating award winning consumer campaigns for many leading consumer and lifestyle brands. He joins Weber Shandwick from Murray Brand where he was Associate Director. With a strong focus on continued growth, he assumes responsibility for the agency’s Consumer Division and its portfolio of brands across beauty, entertainment, FMCG, food, lifestyle and retail.

An innovative storyteller with a flair for fresh and imaginative ideas, Pratt has overseen some of Ireland’s most high profile and impactful consumer brand campaigns gaining a deep and unique understanding of the brand communications space. His experience includes strategically devising award winning social and digital media campaigns for leading Irish and international brands.

Part of one of the largest global public relations companies, the award-winning Weber Shandwick Dublin, alongside Weber Shandwick in Northern Ireland, provide a full all Ireland consulting service across corporate, financial, healthcare, technology and issue management working on Ireland based as well as Europe-wide and global accounts.

From Trim Co. Meath, Pratt holds a Law and Business Degree and a Masters in Commercial Law from University College Dublin as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations from the Fitzwilliam Institute. He is a member of the Public Relations Institute Ireland. Earlier this year, Pratt was elected to the Marketing Society of Ireland Council.