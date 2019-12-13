RED C Secures Consumer Insight Contract with daa

RED C Research has won a public tender which effectively renews its position as the key strategic insight partner for daa for another three year term. The pitch process was open to all research companies both within and outside Ireland.

According to Jan Richards, Dublin Airport head of insights: “Red C demonstrated a robust methodology and understanding of business context and its wide experience across tourism in a very impressive way. Great consideration was given to the roles of the team proposed to ensure daa’s needs are fully met. Red C clearly outlined all its capabilities, strengths and how it will use those strengths to service the business.”

Sinead Mooney, managing director of Red C, adds: “This is a fantastic win for Red C and we are obviously delighted to continue working with the insights teams in Dublin and Cork Airports. While we have been working with daa since 2005, it is a great success to secure this contract in an increasingly competitive market. Our aim in approaching this pitch was to listen very carefully to the needs of the client. We were of the strong belief that by basing our approach on sound research principles, combining this with our expertise and partnership approach we would deliver to daa a strong offering for the years ahead.”