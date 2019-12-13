Marketing Soc’s Future Council Seeks Four New Members for 2020

Following its successful Christmas event ‘How to Crack Christmas 2.0’, the Marketing Society Future Council has announced that it is now recruiting four new members for 2020.

The invitation to apply is open to those who have been working in the industry for approximately five years or less. Volunteering with the Marketing Society Future Council provides members with an opportunity to expand their professional network by attending relevant events.

Recently sponsored by Dublin Live, The Future Council organises a number of events throughout the year that offer members the opportunity to network and engage with leading industry figures who share their knowledge and expertise across a wide range of areas relevant to the marketing and advertising industry.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Marketing Society’s website here before the 20th of December and fully completed applications should be sent to Irene McEvoy (irene@marketingsociety.ie)

The four new members will join existing Future Council members Ciana Nolan (The Public House), Jay Reid (Core), Cathy Glennon (Behaviour & Attitudes), Niamh Baker (The Journal Media), Catriona Keevans (Immedis), Sushmita Bista (Mindshare) and Grainne MacNeice (OMD) in continuing to develop and execute the Future Council’s vision, position and offering.