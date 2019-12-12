Personal Touch Helps Ring Tills for Irish Retailers at Christmas

New research, commissioned by Visa, has highlighted Irish shoppers’ affinity for their local retailers, with 82% of the public surveyed on first name terms with staff in a local store, and almost seven out of ten (68%) adults surveyed being so familiar with local retailers that staff know their order without having to ask. This personalised shopping experience was highlighted by 58% of consumers questioned as one of the top reasons why they will shop locally this Christmas.

The research, which was published to coincide with the launch of Visa’s ‘Where You Shop Matters’ Christmas campaign in Ireland, also shows that almost half of Irish consumers who took part (49%) are more inclined to shop locally in the run up to Christmas. Just over half of shoppers (52%) said they would make purchases in local businesses in the run up to Christmas, specifically to support local shopkeepers.

Irish consumers are also confident in the future of retail in their community, with six in ten surveyed (59%) stating that they are optimistic about the future of local businesses. There is also a strong sense of pride in shopping locally, with 81% of Irish consumers questioned recognising that the biggest benefit of shopping locally is putting money back into the local economy.

Visa’s ‘Where You Shop Matters’ Christmas campaign, launched in Ireland for the first time this year, aims to inspire the nation to shop locally by putting real, independent retailers front and centre of the campaign. The TV advert features a number of Irish businesses including Sam’s Barbers, Ennis Butchers and Frame, singing Queen’s Somebody to Love in a rallying cry to Irish shoppers to switch their focus from what they are buying to where they are buying.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Philip Konopik, Country Manager, Ireland at Visa, said, “Local retailers are at the heart of communities across Ireland, providing employment and acting as the driving force behind local economies. That’s why we’ve worked with our partners to launch our Where You Shop Matters campaign in Ireland and inspire people to support local retailers not just over the crucial festive period, but throughout the year.”

“As our research shows, people value the personal touch provided by local retailers and recognise the value they bring to communities. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to show their local retailers some love this Christmas and beyond.”

Sam Donnelly, co-owner of Sam’s Barbers, commented, “My brother and I are fourth-generation barbers, a skill handed down to us by our great grand-father who started the business back in 1939. Because of our rich heritage, we have always had strong roots in the local community, and barbershops by nature are a place where people gather. Christmas is such an important time for us small independent businesses, and we all come together over the festive period to help each other out in whatever way we can. We are delighted to be working with Visa on this campaign, particularly as it has such a strong, supportive message that we fully stand behind.”